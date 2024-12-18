Douglas (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Douglas missed his first game of 2024 in Buffalo's Week 15 win over the Lions due to a knee injury, and Wednesday's estimated limited session indicates he's still dealing with the issue. The veteran corner from West Virginia has recorded 55 total tackles, including five passes defended, and one forced fumble over 13 appearances this season. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can return in Week 16, when the Bills face the Patriots.