Woods caught two of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 21-7 loss to Kansas City in Week 15.

Woods was once again elevated to No. 3 wideout as Cedric Tillman (concussion) was inactive, and he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps. All that activity didn't translate into meaningful production for Woods, who's been targeted 11 times (once in red zone) in three weeks as Tillman's replacement. The Browns benched starting quarterback Jameis Winston and may have Dorian Thompson-Robinson start the final three weeks, which could alter the target distribution beginning Week 16 at Cincinnati.