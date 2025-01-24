Braswell recorded 18 tackles (11 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The rookie second-round pick didn't come close to living up to expectations after finishing his college career at Alabama with 75 tackles, including 10.5 sacks, across 41 games. Braswell never topped four tackles in any game while playing 307 snaps in a rotational role, and he didn't record the first full sack of his career until Week 17 against the Panthers. Braswell posted just two total tackles and his fumble recovery from Week 15 through the wild-card loss to the Commanders, heading into the offseason on a particularly sharp downturn.