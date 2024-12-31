Higgins gathered in two of three targets for 23 yards during Saturday's 13-9 loss at the Rams.

The Cardinals started three tight ends Week 17, but Trey McBride continued to dominate snaps (73 of 79) and targets (16, which resulted in a 12-123-1 line), while Higgins (22 and three, respectively) and Tip Reiman (24 and zero) were well behind in both regards. Since the team's Week 11 bye, Higgins' snap share has ranged from 19-36 percent on a game-to-game basis, but his cumulative 6-56-0 line on nine targets over the last six contests have left much to be desired. He'll look to put one last stamp on his second pro season Week 18 against the 49ers.