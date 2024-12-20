Wilson (concussion) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson suffered a concussion early in Arizona's victory over the Patriots this past weekend and was unable to return to the outing. The Penn State product will now be sidelined for his first full game of the year, paving way for second-year Owen Pappoe to possibly start as Wilson's backup Jesse Luketa will also miss the game. Wilson will now have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol for the Cardinals' Week 17 showdown at the Rams.