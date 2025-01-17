Wilson posted 75 tackles (including 3.0 sacks), five pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery in 16 contests during the 2024 campaign.

Wilson kicked off his career with 82 tackles in 2019 but hasn't reached that mark in five seasons since then. His tackle tally in 2024 was the closest he's come to doing so, which was helped along by a 74.3 percent snap share in the games in which he suited up. With fellow linebacker and unrestricted free agent Kyzir White and his 137 tackles potentially moving in the offseason, Wilson, who is under contract through 2026, could be poised for a true breakout next season.