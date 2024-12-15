Hart suffered a concussion in Sunday's Week 15 game against Tampa Bay and has been ruled out from returning, Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports.

Hart was injured late in the second quarter while defending a deep pass to Mike Evans. The rookie cornerback was subsequently ruled out just before halftime having recorded one tackle and one defensed pass prior to his exit. Ja'Sir Taylor has entered the contest in Hart's place. The Chargers next play Thursday versus Denver, and Hart will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol by then in order to suit up.