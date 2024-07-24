The Commanders activated Newton (foot) from their active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Newton has spent the offseason recovering from a partial Jones fracture that he suffered last year at Illinois, but it now seems that he's moved past the issue. The 6-foot-2, 304-pound defensive tackle posted 22.5 tackles for loss during his final two collegiate seasons, and he's expected to contribute as a rotational defensive lineman throughout his rookie campaign.