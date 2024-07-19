The Commanders placed Newton (foot) on the active/non-football injury list Friday.

Newton continues to recover from a pair of surgeries, having undergone a procedure on his right foot in January, then on his left foot in mid-May. The rookie second-round pick will be eligible to come off the NFI list at any point in training camp or the preseason once he's ready to practice, but Washington hasn't yet offered an expected timetable for his return. However, head coach Dan Quinn did say in early June that Newton is "hitting all of his markers" in his recovery.