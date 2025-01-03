Little (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Little will miss his second straight game, and his 2024 campaign is now officially over. After the Jaguars dealt Cam Robinson to the Vikings ahead of the trade deadline, Little took over as the Jaguars' starting left tackle and started Weeks 8-16 at the position. Cole Van Lanen should again start at left tackle for Sunday's regular-season finale. Little is under contract in Jacksonville through 2027 after signing a three-year, $40.5 million extension with the team in December.