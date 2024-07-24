Hunt, who remains a free agent, didn't sound optimistic last month about a potential return to the Browns, according to John Kampf of The News-Herald.

During the 2023 season, Hunt logged 135 carries for 411 yards and nine TDs, while adding 15 catches for 84 yards in 15 games with Cleveland. While top back, Nick Chubb continues to work his way back from a knee injury, D'Onta Foremanand Nyheim Hines (knee) were added this offseason to bolster a Cleveland backfield that also includes returnees Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong. Meanwhile, Hunt -- who is presumably past a sports hernia procedure -- remains without a team, though in June he indicated that he planned to remain patient on that front, noting that he'd be ready for his next opportunity come training camp.