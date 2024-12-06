McNeill (head) left in the first quarter of Thursday's game and is being evaluated for a concussion, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

McNeill was forced to leave Thursday's game after taking a hit to the head while making a tackle on Josh Jacobs on the Packers' first offensive drive. The Lions are already without DJ Reader (shoulder), Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and Josh Paschal (knee) for Thursday's game, so Brodric Martin should see more snaps at defensive tackle for as long as McNeill is sidelined.