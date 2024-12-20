Melifonwu (hand) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Melifonwu was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in full all week, suggesting he could play for the first time this season in Sunday's divisional matchup. However, the Syracuse product must still be added to the active roster in order to suit up in Week 16. If Melifonwu is activated in time, he's expected to serve as Detroit's top reserve safety.