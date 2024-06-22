Turner was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Turner inked a deal with the Lions as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was ultimately waived earlier in the week. He will now stay within the division and relocate to Green Bay where they already roster two kickers in Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph. The former had an up-and-down season as a rookie in 2023 and will now have to compete against both Joseph and Turner for the kicking job entering the upcoming season.