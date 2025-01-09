Willis (thumb) was a full practice participant Thursday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

One day removed from being limited due to a right thumb injury Wednesday, Willis didn't have any restrictions on his practice reps. The same can be said for No. 1 QB Jordan Love, who "looked good," per coach Matt LaFleur. With Love seemingly past the right elbow injury that he sustained this past Sunday against the Bears, Willis will settle back into his backup role for Sunday's wild-card game in Philadelphia.