Willis completed 10 of 13 passes for 136 yards, rushed once for three yards and lost a fumble after replacing Jordan Love (elbow) in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

Willis entered with the Packers trailing 14-3 but orchestrated a run-heavy comeback that culminated with a Brandon McManus field goal putting Green Bay ahead 22-21 with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Packers, Chicago answered with a game-winning field goal on the game's final play, ensuring that the Packers would remain the No. 7 seed in the NFC. Love's exit seemed precautionary, so Willis will likely return to a backup role on the road in the wild-card round against the Eagles.