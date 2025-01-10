Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker practiced for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 15, logging a week of limited sessions. Despite the Georgia product being sidelined for four games this season, he remains the Packers' leading tackler with 102 stops in just 13 appearances. Walker would be a significant addition to Green Bay's defense if he can play Sunday, starting alongside rookie Edgerrin Cooper. If he's unable to play through his ankle issue, expect Isaiah McDuffie to serve as one of the Packers' starting inside linebackers in the wild-card round.