Robinson (knee/illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Despite being downgraded to a DNP on Friday due to a knee injury and an illness, Robinson has progressed enough over the weekend to be cleared to play Sunday. The 2016 second-round pick has logged 28 tackles (15 solo), including 2.5 sacks, in the five games since the Panthers' Week 11 bye. Robinson will start at defensive end opposite LaBryan Ray while Jaden Crumedy and Sam Roberts serve as the backups.