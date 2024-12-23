Windmon recorded eight total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and defended one pass in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win over the Cardinals.

Before Sunday's overtime win, Windmon had played just two defensive snaps over five games this season. However, with Trevin Wallace (knee) sidelined for the remainder of the year, Windmon started alongside Josey Jewell and served as one of the Panthers' top inside linebackers in Week 16. The Michigan State product impressed in his first start, notching the first sack and pass defended of his career. Windmon's performance Sunday likely secured him a starting spot moving forward, and he's expected to serve as one of Carolina's starting linebackers in the Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers.