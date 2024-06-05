Since joining the Patriots, Maye has made a good impression on offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt,Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

"He's been impressive," Van Pelt noted Tuesday before the team's voluntary practice, during which Maye took No. 2 QB snaps behind Jacoby Brissett after having previously been the No. 3 option. Meanwhile, Van Pelt reiterated that Brissett remains viewed as the team's top signal caller at this stage, adding that there's no timetable for when Maye -- the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft -- might ascend to the top of the depth chart. "I think you have to take that as it comes," Van Pelt said. "There is no timetable. Jacoby, again, is our starter and he's playing excellent football for us in the spring. And Drake is coming on. So until that changes, we're going to stick with what we got."