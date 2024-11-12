Allen secured five of six targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

With Colby Parkinson's role shrinking over the past few weeks, the second-year tight end out of Clemson was tapped to take over the primary tight end role this week, and he enjoyed season-high usage (56 out of 70 snaps on offense) to go along with a massive uptick in receiving production. Parkinson (11 snaps) and Hunter Long (9 snaps) both failed to record a target in the contest, which may signal a changing of the guard at tight end for the Rams. A tough task lies in wait in Week 11 against a Patriots defense that just held Cole Kmet to two catches for 13 yards as part of a complete shutdown of the Bears' offense.