Hill carried the ball five times for 15 yards and caught all three of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

The 58 scrimmage yards were Hill's largest total since Week 4, when he posted a 6-78-1 line on six targets against the Bills. It was a good time for Hill to produce decent numbers, as Keaton Mitchell (knee) is getting close to making his season debut and could push for the No. 2 job in the Ravens' backfield. Neither RB is likely to see a big workload as long as Derrick Henry is healthy, however.