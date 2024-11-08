Hill, who logged 22 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Thursday's 35-34 win over the Bengals, carried twice for minus-two yards and caught both of his targets for zero yards in the contest, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Meanwhile, lead back Derrick Henry recorded 39 snaps and 16 carries, while Keaton Mitchell was on the field for just two snaps on offense in his return to action from a lengthy layoff Thursday. While working in a change-of-pace role, Hill has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option this season, and with Mitchell back in the mix, Hill's best chance to make a mark going forward will occur in games where Baltimore's running backs are called upon to be more active in the passing game.