Bateman brought in both of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-14 playoff win over the Steelers.

Bateman got the scoring started for the Ravens when he brought in a 15-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to cap off a successful first drive on offense. The 25-year-old Bateman was used sparingly over the remainder of the contest despite operating as the team's No. 1 wideout sans Zay Flowers (knee). With the Ravens advancing to the divisional round, Flowers could potentially return against either the Bills or Chiefs. In that scenario, Bateman's elevated fantasy value from the wild-card round would return to marginal levels as opposed to carrying over to next weekend's matchup.