Head coach John Harbaugh noted Thursday that Flowers (knee) won't play in Saturday night's wild-card round game against the Steelers.

Flowers, who sprained his right knee in this past Saturday's win over the Browns, didn't practice this week and will target a potential return to action in the divisional round, should Baltimore defeat Pittsburgh. In Flowers' absence, Rashod Bateman is in line to work as the team's top wideout this weekend, with Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker also slated to mix in.