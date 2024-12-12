Pettis took the field for 21 of the Saints' 68 snaps on offense and was unable to reel in either of his two targets in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Pettis was held without a catch for the first time in four appearances with the Saints and finished fourth in snaps among New Orleans receivers, trailing Marquez Valdes-Scantling (48), Kevin Austin (44) and Cedrick Wilson (25). The 29-year-old is unlikely to see his role grow dramatically over the final four games of the season, though he'll at least have some security after the Saints gave him a permanent spot on the roster by signing him off the practice squad last week.