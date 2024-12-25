Lockett caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Though Geno Smith attempted 43 passes on the day, Lockett didn't attract much of the quarterback's attention, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba (12) and DK Metcalf (seven) dominated the targets. With Smith-Njigba becoming a much bigger part of the offense in recent weeks, the 32-year-old Lockett has been mostly an afterthought in Seattle's aerial attack. Since the Seahawks' Week 10 bye, the veteran has recorded just 96 receiving yards over six games.