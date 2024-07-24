The Steelers placed Lowry (pectoral) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Lowry was released by the Vikings on March 12 after appearing in just nine regular-season games before sustaining a torn pectoral muscle injury in 2023. He signed with the Steelers on March 25 to provide depth on the defensive line, but the 2016 fourth-round pick out of Northwestern will begin training camp on the sidelines. Lowry's most impactful season came in 2021 with the Packers, when he registered 42 tackles (24 solo), including a career-high 5.0 sacks, along with four passes defended and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games.