Jackson (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Jackson injured his hamstring during the Steelers' Week 10 win over the Commanders. He opened as a DNP on Wednesday, but his practice participation increased over the week and he'll be good to go for Sunday's AFC North showdown. Jackson has logged 26 tackles (17 solo) and six pass defenses (including three interceptions) through the first nine games of the regular season.