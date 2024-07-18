The Texans placed Horton (illness) on the active/non-football injury list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Horton, who was placed on the reserve/NFI list back in November, is reportedly recovering from Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma. The 2023 fourth-round pick is technically eligible to be activated at any point throughout training camp or the preseason, once ready to practice, but it's likely more realistic to still consider him out indefinitely. Horton is reportedly in remission and recently completed his final in-hospital treatment.