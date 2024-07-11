Adams (knee) agreed to terms Thursday on a contract with the Titans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Adams, now presumably healthy after dealing with late-season knee injuries down the stretch in 2023, links up with Tennessee shortly ahead of the start of training camp. He tallied 48 tackles (34 solo) and two pass breakups across nine appearances with Seattle last season, and across four years with the team he suited up for just 34 contests. Injury woes could follow Adams to his new team, but when healthy his proclivity for high tackle numbers should make him a relevant fantasy asset in IDP formats, even if he's not the same player he was when he earned All-Pro honors in the third year of his career.