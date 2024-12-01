Adams is signing with the Lions' practice squad with an eye toward moving up to the active roster, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The former All-Pro safety got his release from the Titans' reserve/non-football injury list in October, and he reportedly wanted to join a contender, per Schefter. Adams appeared on just 20 snaps over three games for the Titans this season, and while he was dealing with a hip injury early in the year, it was never considered serious. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are Detroit's starting safeties, but Adams could join the rotation if he moves up to the active roster.