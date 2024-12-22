Reese (ankle) is active for Sunday's clash against the Colts.

Reese sat out last Sunday's battle against the Bengals due to an ankle injury, but he will be able to return to action against Indianapolis after getting back on the practice field in a limited fashion Friday. The second-year linebacker worked almost exclusively on special teams over the first 13 weeks of the campaign, but he started Week 14 against Jacksonville and could play a key role again Sunday with Jerome Baker a healthy scratch and Luke Gifford sidelined by a concussion.