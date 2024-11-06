Pollard (foot) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard's limited status matched that of backup Tyjae Spears (hamstring), who is hoping to return from a three-game absence. Pollard hasn't missed a game this season, and his availability for Sunday's game against the Chargers doesn't appear to be in any danger after Pollard racked up 54 touches en route to 271 scrimmage yards over Tennessee's past two games. Still, a full practice from Pollard on Thursday or Friday would help set fantasy managers' minds at ease.