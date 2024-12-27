Pollard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard didn't practice at all this week, but that was also true last week when he ended up playing in a 38-30 loss to the Colts. He's ceded more work to Tyjae Spears the past couple games, in part because the Titans have played from behind, although it also seems the ankle injury and Spears' performance have been contributing factors. While Pollard still figures to be the lead runner if he avoids the inactive list before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, his workload projection is a far cry from what we saw as recently as 3-4 weeks ago.