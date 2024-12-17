Kuntz reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kuntz made his 2024 regular-season debut Sunday against the Jaguars and served as the Jets' No. 3 tight end behind Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah due to Tyler Conklin (personal) being sidelined. Kuntz ended up playing seven snaps (one on offense, six on special teams) and did not show up on the box score. Kuntz could be elevated for a second straight game if Conklin doesn't play in the Jets' Week 16 clash against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 22.