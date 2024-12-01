Georgiev will protect the home net versus the Oilers on Saturday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Scott Wedgewood will be the backup for the Avalanche in Saturday's game after a trade earlier in the day sent him to Colorado and Justus Annunen to Nashville. Georgiev will end up starting both halves of a back-to-back despite surrendering four goals on 23 shots in Friday's loss to the Stars. If Georgiev continues to struggle, having a veteran like Wedgewood around could turn the Avalanche's crease into a timeshare situation.