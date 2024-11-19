Drouin logged an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

It was his first point in two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. Drouin has immediately resumed a top-six role, though he's on the second power-play unit, as head coach Jared Bednar has opted to leave a successful first unit intact even with the Avalanche getting three forwards back from injury last week. Drouin has yet to post a shot on goal through three contests, but he should improve in that regard as he gets more comfortable in the lineup. That said, he's not often been a high-volume shooter over the last two seasons.