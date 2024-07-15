Colorado acquired Mandolese and a 2026 seventh-round pick from Ottawa on Monday in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection.

Mandolese posted a 10-9-2 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 23 regular-season appearances for AHL Belleville in 2023-24. He also went 0-2-0 with a 3.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage in two outings with ECHL Allen. With Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen poised to occupy the top-two goaltending spots with the Avalanche in 2024-25, Mandolese will likely start the season in the minors.