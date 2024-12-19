Blackwood will protect the visiting crease versus San Jose on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood was dealt from San Jose to Colorado just 10 days ago, and this will be the first time he has faced his ex-teammates. Blackwood started the season with a 6-9-3 record with the Sharks, along with a 3.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He is 1-1-0 with the Avalanche, allowing only four goals on 63 shots (.937 save percentage). The Sharks are averaging 2.76 goals per game this season which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.