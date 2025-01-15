Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Rantanen set up Artturi Lehkonen for the game-tying goal late in the third period. The 28-year-old Rantanen began the game on the second line as head coach Jared Bednar looked to spark an offense that has run a tad inconsistent in January. The star winger is doing his part with four goals and three assists over seven outings this month, and he's up to 25 goals, 36 helpers, 127 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 45 contests overall.