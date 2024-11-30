Rantanen scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Rantanen had been held off the scoresheet over the last two games. He responded with his sixth multi-point effort in 13 appearances this month. The winger is up to 15 goals, 34 points (12 on the power play), 72 shots on net, 16 PIM, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 24 contests. Rantanen has played on the second line lately, but a top-six role is all that matters in Colorado, as the team has a lot of high-end talent.