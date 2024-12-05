Wedgewood will get the road start in Carolina on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood will make his second appearance, and first start, for the Avalanche since his trade from Nashville on Saturday. Wedgewood came on in relief of Alexandar Georgiev on Tuesday with the Avs trailing 4-0 in the first period and proceeded to stop all 22 shots, as Colorado back back to defeat Buffalo 5-4. Wedgewood has a serious opportunity to grab the top job from Georgiev and will get his first chance Thursday in Carolina. The Hurricanes are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.72 goals.