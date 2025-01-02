Nichushkin (lower body) will not be an option versus the Sabres on Thursday but remains day-to-day, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Nichushkin has been riding a five-game point streak prior to Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg. Since returning from his suspension, the 29-year-old winger has been performing well with 11 goals and six helpers, including two power-play points, in 21 outings. With Nichushkin on the shelf, Mikko Rantanen will likely move up to the first line, though Jonathan Drouin could be an option as well.
