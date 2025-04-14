Nichushkin (lower body) will not be in the lineup Sunday in Anaheim, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Nichushkin will conclude the regular season having generated 21 goals and 34 points over 43 appearances. The left-shot winger's status ahead of the postseason is now unclear, but he has multiple days to try to get as healthy as possible. The Avalanche have a first-round series against the Stars on tap, with Game 1 potentially taking place Saturday.