Bedard notched three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Bedard entered Sunday with no points over his last three games despite the Blackhawks scoring 10 goals as a team in that span. The 19-year-old put an end to the slump with an assist in each period, including one power-play helper. He's too talented to stay quiet over long stretches, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too discouraged. Bedard is up to three goals, nine assists (five on the power play), 45 shots and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances.