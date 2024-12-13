Bedard scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring late in the first period with a slick snipe from the slot, and Bedard then nearly sparked a late comeback from a 5-1 deficit by having a hand in tallies by T.J. Brodie and Tyler Bertuzzi in the back half of the third. Bedard had a bit of a sluggish start to the season relative to expectations, but he's come to life over the last couple weeks, racking up three goals and nine points over the last eight contests -- with six of those points (three tallies, three helpers) coming on the power play.