Nazar was recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Nazar is a highly regarded prospect, as he was selected 13th overall in the 2022 Draft. The 20-year-old was sixth in AHL scoring before his recall, tallying 11 goals and adding 13 assists in 21 appearances. Nazar will likely start as a middle-six forward, but he definitely has a chance to play on the top line, alongside Connor Bedard. The Blackhawks placed Alec Martinez on injured reserve in a corresponding move.