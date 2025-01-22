Dickinson missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Chicago doesn't play until Friday, so it's possible that Dickinson will be fine by then. He has seven goals, 14 points, 78 hits and 40 blocks in 47 appearances in 2024-25. The status of Craig Smith (back) and Patrick Maroon (back) is uncertain, but if Smith, Maroon and Dickinson are all unavailable Friday, then Chicago will likely recall a player from the minors because the team would otherwise have just 11 healthy forwards on the roster.