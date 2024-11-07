Mrazek stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 2:13 left in the third period.

Mrazek has been inconsistent of late, going 2-2-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .908 save percentage over his last four contests. He's given up three or more goals in all but one of his last seven starts, so the defense isn't helping him out either. On the season, the 32-year-old has gone 4-7-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage, so he's been far from effective, although that could be expected since the Blackhawks should rank near the bottom of the Central Division standings once it's all said and done.